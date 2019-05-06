More retailers choosing the Granary Building, including an eatery known for its pies

Here’s what’s happening on Bellingham’s waterfront The Port of Bellingham and Harcourt, an Ireland-based developer, have completed several projects on the 137 acres of waterfront property. The port took ownership of the Georgia-Pacific land in 2005 in exchange for taking on its environmental cleanup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Port of Bellingham and Harcourt, an Ireland-based developer, have completed several projects on the 137 acres of waterfront property. The port took ownership of the Georgia-Pacific land in 2005 in exchange for taking on its environmental cleanup.

The Granary Building will soon be home to several new tenants, including food-and-drink businesses on the ground floor.

Holly Bevan-Bumford has announced plans to open a Good To Go Meat Pies eatery in the building, which is in Bellingham’s Waterfront District near Waypoint Park. She’s planning to have the place ready by mid-June, just in time for summer park-goers.

A new meadery called Artizem also is making plans to lease space on the ground floor and basement.

Several other potential tenants are currently in negotiations, including a coffee shop and a kayak rental place, said Chris Erdmann, managing broker at Bellwether Real Estate and leasing agent for the building.

Already in the building is a yoga studio called The Bellingham Yoga Collective, while a beauty salon is in the process of moving into the upper floors.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest in the building,” said Erdmann, who noted the first floor is shaping up to be a food hall/market format.

Good To Go Meat Pies is known for its old-style pasty, a meat pie that is folded in a way that is easy to carry and consume. Bevan-Bumford opened her first Good To Go eatery seven years ago in Everson, later adding a Lynden location. In order to open the Bellingham spot, she’s decided to close the Lynden eatery on May 11.

While Good To Go Meat Pies has been a regular at the Bellingham Farmer’s Market, Bevan-Bumford said she is looking forward to increasing her presence in the Bellingham market. The Everson eatery will continue to serve the county.

The meadery will have a tasting room with different honey-mead styles being offered each week, said Carlos Bassetti, who is working with Micah Mailand to open the facility. They still need to get through the permitting and remodeling phase but are currently aiming for a fall opening.