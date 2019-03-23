Birchwood gives a warm welcome to this longtime Whatcom burger joint; Mi Rancho expands

It turns out the Birchwood neighborhood has a hankering for a longtime Whatcom County burger joint.

On March 14 Grant’s Burgers had a soft opening at the former To-and-Go (or Morrie’s) spot at 2601 Birchwood Ave. Word quickly got around the neighborhood and by Friday lines of people were 10-deep at the walk-up windows, owner Kim Grant Fox said in an interview.

“The community has been very warm, friendly and thankful we opened,” Fox said.

It took about a month to remodel the building, giving it a new look and adding vintage stuff like a soda fountain and stools. Fox said she hired seven employees to staff the restaurant and is already looking to fill more spots.

Grant’s is well-known in Whatcom County, having locations in Lynden and Ferndale. It first opened in Ferndale in 1964. Along with burgers and milkshakes, Grant’s has a traditional fish fry on Fridays.

Grant’s Burgers was started by Fox’s parents, Russ and Lynda Grant. Grant’s in Ferndale closed in 2008, but the family decided to reopen it in 2009 after Russ Grant died. That led to the opening of the Lynden location in 2011. The Birchwood location also has a wall showing some of Russ Grant’s favorite jokes he made to customers when he was running the restaurant.

The Birchwood Grant’s is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday. Details can be found on its website.

The third Grant’s Burgers has opened at 2601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham. Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald

In other restaurant news:

▪ Remodeling work continues at the former La Patisserie space on Northwest Avenue near Yeager’s Sporting Goods. It’ll soon be home to Mi Rancho Bakery, which is an extension of the Mi Rancho Meat Market that is next door.

▪ Infusion Cuisine is celebrating its fifth year in business at 6912 Hannegan Road with a drawing for a $50 gift card on March 28. For details, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.