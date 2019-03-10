Changes ahead for a couple of popular downtown Bellingham restaurants

Changes are afoot in downtown Bellingham, and this time it involves pizza, tacos and cocktails.

Charlie Pasquier and Chas Kubis, owners of Goat Mountain Pizza and the Black Sheep on Holly cocktail bar, are making changes starting at the end of the month. Goat Mountain Pizza will close its restaurant at 211 W. Holly St. on March 31 while Black Sheep, currently nearby at 215 W. Holly St., will move into Goat Mountain’s bigger space. The current Black Sheep space will be something new later this year, Pasquier said in an interview.

The owners have several reasons for the changes:

▪ They want to put Goat Mountain Pizza on a hiatus, eventually bringing it back as what it was originally meant to be, a quick serve, paper-plate style format. Goat Mountain will still exist in some form through catering and food truck services.

▪ They want to expand Black Sheep, which has seen strong success as an evening cocktail bar/restaurant known for its tacos and homemade tortillas.

▪ And they want to try out a new concept they’re keeping under wraps for now at the current Black Sheep space.

Since announcing the changes last week on Facebook, Pasquier said the reaction from customers has been mostly positive mixed in with some disappointment. Pasquier said he’s been reading every comment and said nothing on the Goat Mountain menu is going away permanently.

Charlie Pasquier, at Goat Mountain Pizza on Holly Street in downtown Bellingham, and Chas Kubis are closing the restaurant March 31, 2019. The business owners will move their nearby Black Sheep on Holly cocktail bar into the bigger space. Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald

The plan is to have the Black Sheep in its current location until the Goat Mountain space is renovated, which should be completed in May, Pasquier said. Once in the bigger spot, Black Sheep will have an expanded menu and more seating.

One other reason for these changes is optimism in the downtown scene, allowing them to do more to liven up the district. When they opened Goat Mountain seven years ago, downtown had a bit of a ghost-town feel to it, he said. Since that time, he said, many interesting businesses have opened up, leading to a revitalization of the district. He also noted the work of Daylight Properties restoring the character of many of the old buildings and the efforts of the nearby Wild Buffalo growing the live music scene.

“It’s really been a team effort of close-knit business owners,” he said.