Bellingham restaurant and sports bar near Bellis Fair abruptly closes

By Dave Gallagher

March 05, 2019 05:12 PM

A longtime eatery near Bellis Fair abruptly closed its doors this week.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar was closed on Tuesday after the franchise agreement expired, said Cody O’Hara of Fishman Public Relations, which works with the Boston’s corporation. The restaurant was at 70 Bellis Fair Parkway, near Red Robin.

The Boston’s restaurants in Smokey Point and Mill Creek are temporarily closed during an ownership transition, O’Hara said in an email. Once that ownership transfer is complete, those two locations will be renovated and reopened.

“We are grateful for the support of our community members,” O’Hara said.

The Bellingham Boston’s Restaurant was built in 2005 as the U.S. option to the popular Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada, according to The Bellingham Herald archives. It was known for serving pizzas, burgers and wings with plenty of televisions for watching sporting events.

