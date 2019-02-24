Missing Maki Zushi? There’s good news at this new Fairhaven restaurant

Fairhaven has a new sushi restaurant, but the owners are familiar to many Bellingham residents.

Last week Billy Chen and Mia Zhen opened Fujisan Sushi at 1216 Harris Ave., near 12th Street Shoes. The restaurant is in a soft-open period and will be expanding its menu. Along with sushi, the eatery offers appetizers, soups and salads.

The owners previously operated Maki Zushi in the Bellingham Public Market before the market closed in August. Maki Zushi had operated for 12 years at the market.

They decided to open in Fairhaven because they liked the location and felt they could offer something different to the area, said Amy Sheng, who works at Columbia Bank and helped them find that location. She also acted as an interpreter for this story.

Sheng said the owners want to continue what they did at Maki, serving fish that’s as fresh as possible. They plan on offering coffee and fresh cake as a dessert, she said.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day. For further details and updates, visit their Facebook page.