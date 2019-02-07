This Bellingham residential project gets go-ahead with fewer car spaces, more bike spots

A major downtown residential project is moving forward after the city approved a waiver that reduces the number of required car parking spaces in favor of more spots for bikes.
The waiver was approved for a project going into 903-929 N. State St., two blocks southwest of the Herald Building. The project, known as Stateside, involves building two six-story, mixed-use buildings with 4,151 square feet of commercial space and 164 units for 513 people. It will have 100 vehicle parking spaces and 392 bike parking spaces, according to the decision issued by the city.
The 100 vehicle parking spaces is reduced from the original on-site requirement of 211 spots. In the decision notice, the city noted that 60 additional parking spots will be available for residents in nearby private/public lots. The proposal also includes new sidewalks, 30 short-term bicycle parking spaces and landscaping.
Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville said the project is consistent with the city’s regulations, as the developer is offering several measures to mitigate the parking impacts.
“I believe the parking exception is appropriate. I support students having options for housing. We have a critical need for affordable housing in our community, and this will benefit both the single-family neighborhoods and students,” Linville said in response to Herald questions.
A construction project schedule has not been finalized yet, said Gabriel Grant, a principal at Spectrum Development Solutions. The Seattle-based real estate development company is the applicant on the project. He said they are excited to get started on this pedestrian-oriented project, “bringing student-focused housing to a community with a significant housing shortage.”
Bellingham has seen a trend toward off-campus student housing. In recent years Gather Bellingham at 900 N. Forest St. and NXNW near the Lakeway Fred Meyer has added nearly 1,100 beds.
In its parking demand study submitted to the city, Nunes-Ueno Consulting concluded that the proposed project will generate lower parking demand than a typical building of that size in Bellingham. Students drive less, take transit, bike and walk at higher rates than the general population, according to the report’s executive summary. The report also noted “that a large number (approximately 3,000) non-freshmen students who live in off-campus housing in the immediate project area do not own cars.”
The deadline to file an appeal of the waiver is 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. A filing fee is associated with an appeal, as well as some forms to fill out. Those forms can be found online and at the city’s Permit Center at 210 Lottie St.
