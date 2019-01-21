While Allegiant has added flights to Alaska, it is dropping one Bellingham route

While Allegiant is adding flights to Anchorage from Bellingham this summer, it won’t be renewing its seasonal flights to Denver.
The airline will offer eight different routes out of Bellingham, but the Denver route was suspended, Kim Schaefer, director of public relations for Allegiant in an email to The Bellingham Herald. The airline introduced that flight last summer.
The twice-weekly flights between Bellingham and Anchorage begin on May 22; the other flights Allegiant offers are to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Palm Springs, San Diego and Tucson.
Sunil Harman, the Port of Bellingham’s Aviation Director, said in an email that they are currently working with two other airlines to try and establish year-round service. In previous interviews, Harman said a Bellingham-to-Denver route is one of the most requested flights by local travelers. When Frontier Airlines offered seasonal flights between Denver and Bellingham from 2012-2014, seats were on average more than 80 percent full.
