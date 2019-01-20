Business

New Bellingham cafe aims for zero waste as it serves Mediterranean dishes

By Dave Gallagher

January 20, 2019 05:00 AM

Emile Diffley wants to create meals that people enjoy, but in a way that inspires people to think about zero waste.

This week Diffley plans to open an eatery called Anmly (pronounced “Anomaly”) on the first floor of the Bellingham Towers building at 119 N. Commercial St. The cafe will be open for breakfast and lunch with coastal Mediterranean dishes and coffee from Arizona-based Cartel Coffee.

Diffley, who graduated from Bellingham High School in 2013, has spent time learning about cafe culture by visiting other parts of the world, including Australia.

His goal is to aim for zero waste for his business, and that includes products for his customers as well. For those who want coffee to go, they will need to pay $1 extra for a glass jar/lid unless they have their own coffee mug. Food will also be made at the time of the order, so there won’t be grab-and-go items because unsold items have to be thrown away, he said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.

One other goal of his is creating an atmosphere where customers and employees can have fun as well as being a little different. That’s the inspiration behind the Anmly cafe name, to deviate from the expected.

Once open, hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, open an hour later on Saturday. The cafe will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

For further details and updates, visit the cafe’s website anmlycafe.com or its Instagram account.

