Business

New Bellingham market aims to be a place for you to hang out

By Dave Gallagher

January 12, 2019 12:00 PM

Renovation work is underway at the corner of North State and East Chestnut streets in Bellingham. The space will be home to Makeworth Market, which will have a cafe, taproom and retail space.
Renovation work is underway at the corner of North State and East Chestnut streets in Bellingham. The space will be home to Makeworth Market, which will have a cafe, taproom and retail space. Dave Gallagher dgallagher@bhamherald.com
Renovation work is underway at the corner of North State and East Chestnut streets in Bellingham. The space will be home to Makeworth Market, which will have a cafe, taproom and retail space. Dave Gallagher dgallagher@bhamherald.com

Corey Silversmith and Michel Borden are aiming to hit some of the right notes with Bellingham residents as they create a new downtown gathering place.

Makeworth Market, which is going into the Daylight Building at 1201 N. State St., is expected to be ready later this year. It will have a cafe, taproom and retail store. The market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, Silversmith said in an interview.

The corner location has previously been home to Woolies, Belle Floral and a coffee shop.

Silversmith said they want to make this a place where customers are treated well as they look at high-quality products. The coffee will come from Brother Coffee, while the taproom will have a variety of craft beers, he said.

The retail store will have high-end denim, jewelry, boots and other clothing.

“This (market format) is a concept we’ve seen work well in different places,” Silversmith said.

For details and updates, visit Makeworth on Instagram.

Follow more of our reporting on Whatcom Business

Business

Business

See all 9 stories

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.

  Comments  

things to do