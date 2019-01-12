New Bellingham market aims to be a place for you to hang out

Corey Silversmith and Michel Borden are aiming to hit some of the right notes with Bellingham residents as they create a new downtown gathering place.
Makeworth Market, which is going into the Daylight Building at 1201 N. State St., is expected to be ready later this year. It will have a cafe, taproom and retail store. The market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, Silversmith said in an interview.
The corner location has previously been home to Woolies, Belle Floral and a coffee shop.
Silversmith said they want to make this a place where customers are treated well as they look at high-quality products. The coffee will come from Brother Coffee, while the taproom will have a variety of craft beers, he said.
The retail store will have high-end denim, jewelry, boots and other clothing.
“This (market format) is a concept we’ve seen work well in different places,” Silversmith said.
For details and updates, visit Makeworth on Instagram.
