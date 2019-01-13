After a busy 2018, Bellingham’s building boom is off to another fast start

Construction of apartments is not showing any signs of slowing down in early 2019.

In 2018 city permits were issued for 578 multi-family residential units, including duplexes, according to the City of Bellingham. That’s the highest total in three years.

Several more projects were recently submitted to the city for public comment. Here’s a rundown on those projects:

▪ Plans have changed for a project that is being proposed at 560 E. Bakerview Road. An updated proposal is for construction of nine residential buildings with 38 units, a management office/community room and a maintenance building. This new proposal is a reduction in unit count, according to a news release from the City of Bellingham.

Comments, or requests for information can be submitted to City Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org or by calling 360-778-8355. Comments are due Jan. 18.

▪ A community meeting is being held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 to introduce the Aurora Court Phase 2 project. This project involves building 74 residential units on Mahogany Avenue, north of Costco.

The meeting is being held by The RJ Group and will be in room 105 of the Foundation Building at Whatcom Community College. For more information about the meeting, call 360-738-9033.

▪ A developer has proposed building five townhouses at 4200 Deemer Road, east of the Holiday Inn Express. The project also would require an easement for a future public trail.

Comments or requests for information can be submitted to City Planner Kathy Bell at kbell@cob.org or by calling 360-778-8347. Comments are due Jan. 22.

▪ A project is being proposed to add a third floor to a two-story building near the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center South Campus.

The building at 1211 Jersey St. currently has 16 three-bedroom units; a third floor would add 8 three-bedroom apartment units.

Comments, or requests for information can be submitted to City Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org or by calling 360-778-8355. Comments are due Jan. 18.