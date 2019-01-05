Fourth business ready to bounce into the old Costco building, and second Mix opens

Summit Trampoline Park has announced on Facebook that it plans to open on Jan. 15. in the former Costco building at 4329 Meridian Street, near Hobby Lobby.

In restaurant news:

▪ Mix, which opened its first salad and sandwich eatery in downtown Bellingham last fall, is nearly ready to open its second location. The second spot is in the Barkley Village area and is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to a Facebook post.





▪ The plant shop Babygreens at 1201 Cornwall Ave. now has a cafe. The cafe opened on Jan. 4, offering coffee, tea, cider and wine, according to a Facebook post.





▪ Bellingham’s Saltine restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it is having its annual January closure break. That will happen Jan. 6-17, with the restaurant reopening on Jan. 18. The restaurant is at 114 Prospect St.

▪ The Bellingham bar Boscoe’s announced on Facebook that it has closed its location at 118 W. Holly St. as they prepare to move into a new space with a new name. More information about the new location and name will be posted as the bar gets closer to re-opening, according to the post.

And a retail closure: Bumblebees Kids in Lynden announced a closing business sale on its Facebook page. The children’s toy and clothing store at 1758 Front St. is offering 25 percent off most items.