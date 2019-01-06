New cafe looking to provide healthy options for movie-goers, Barkley neighborhood

Barkley movie-goers will soon have a new healthy food option that the owners hope will also be a hit with the rest of the neighborhood.

Work is underway to replace TCBY with Vitality Bowls near the Regal Barkley Village movie theater. It should be open this spring said Amanda White, who is opening the cafe with her husband Josh White.

The cafe will offer a variety of fast-casual healthy food, including bowls, smoothies, juices, salads, soups and sandwiches. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and during the evening movies.

Amanda White said they also plan on offering catering services for nearby businesses and schools.

While it will be a fast-casual format, the cafe will also be a place to hang out with a fireplace and a business meeting room. Along with movie-goers, White is hoping to attract regulars from the neighborhood. She believes the menu will draw them in, offering fresh ingredients without offering fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, sugar or artificial preservatives.

“I think it will be a great way for people to refuel, especially after a workout,” White said.

After the Barkley cafe opens, the Whites plan on looking at other nearby areas to open smaller cafes. A franchise company, Vitality Bowls has expanded from its start in 2011 in California. It now has more than 100 cafes open or in development, according to a company news release.

For details and updates on the Bellingham cafe, visit Vitalitybowls.com.