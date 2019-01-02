Whatcom County drivers will be happy filling up their gas tanks this week

Something unusual has happened with Whatcom County gas prices and it’s good news for local drivers.

The average price for a gallon of gas on the final day of 2018 was $2.80 in Whatcom County, according to GasBuddy.com. AAA Washington had the average price at $2.94. Both websites show Whatcom County as having some of the least expensive gas prices in Western Washington, just behind Skagit County.

Compared to Seattle, Whatcom County gas prices are a relative bargain these days. According to AAA Washington, the average gas price is 42 cents a gallon higher in King County, while GasBuddy estimates the difference at 45 cents a gallon.

Whatcom County usually has some of the highest gas prices in the state. Several reasons are offered for why this is the case, including a 2008 state district attorney report that indicated high demand from cross-border traffic, according to The Bellingham Herald archives.

So why are Whatcom County gas prices less expensive than much of Western Washington right now?

There appears to be quite a price discrepancy between different gas stations impacting the overall average, said Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in an email. There’s a big price difference between the major suppliers in the county. There’s also a big difference in retail margins, he said.

By shopping around, a driver can save nearly a dollar a gallon in Whatcom County, McTeague said. He expects this wide-range of prices to last through the week.

The low gas prices in this area is a relatively recent trend. Whatcom’s average gas price have dropped 27 cents in the past month, according to AAA Washington.

While lower than much of Western Washington, Whatcom’s gas prices remain significantly higher than Gasbuddy’s national average of $2.25 a gallon.