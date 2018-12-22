Bellingham getting a new option for pre-movie meals; and don’t forget dessert

A sign permit has been submitted to the city for a new eatery called Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe at 3011 Cinema Place, Suite 101, near the movie theater.





According to its website, along with a variety of fruit and veggie bowls, the menu includes smoothies, juices and panini sandwiches.

The national chain currently has cafes across in 17 states This Bellingham location will be its first in Washington state.

A few business tidbits:

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

▪ Several businesses take an extended break for the holidays, so check social media before heading out. One I spotted on Facebook is The Sandwich Odyssey, which will reopen on Jan. 2. The sandwich shop is across the street from Bellingham High School.

▪ Pure Bliss Desserts remodeling update: According to its Facebook post, owner Andi Vann is hoping to have the entire project at 1424 Cornwall Ave. wrapped up in early March. The shop is currently operating in the new half of its space, which has a new kitchen and more space for desserts.

▪ Building permit applications were submitted for the Aurora Court residential project going in north of Costco at 1300 Mahogony Ave. The first permit is for a 130-unit, three-story apartment building being built by the RJ Group. The developer also has plans for 330 residential homes.