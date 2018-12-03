New restaurants and a nightclub planned for Bellingham

Some changes to Bellingham businesses and restaurants:
▪ A nightclub called Studio B recently opened at 202 E. Holly St., above Bob’s Burgers & Brew. According to its website, hours are 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a Thursday opening coming soon.
▪ A new state liquor license application was submitted for 2019 Harris Ave., currently home to JJ’s In and Out. The proposed new name is Neighborhood Market and the applicants are Paramjit Kaur and Dalvinder Singh.
▪ At Bellis Fair, two businesses recently opened. Ashley Homestore opened in late November along with La Herencia Express. Ashley is near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, while the Mexican restaurant La Herencia is in the food court.
▪ Alicia’s Bridal & The Formal House Tuxedos is continuing its going-out-of-business sale through December. According to a post on its website, the company has been in business for 60 years and the owners, Pam Reed and Mark Needham, are retiring. The store is at 1400 N. State St. and discounts range from 25 to 95 percent off.
