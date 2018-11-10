Bellingham restaurants give back for the holidays, Just Poke coming, See’s returns

Taco Time is offering a free meal to military veterans and active service members in honor of Veterans Day. On Nov. 11 veterans and service members are eligible for one free soft taco combo meal. No purchase necessary, but must show proof of military service.
Jesse Cantu is bringing back his holiday tradition as well. The three Jalapeños Mexican Restaurants, its food truck and Luna’s Bistro are bringing back the annual cash discount day to thank customers the day before Thanksgiving. The restaurants are offering 50 percent off the total bill to customers who pay cash on Nov. 21.
It’s the seventh year owner Cantu is doing the pre-Thanksgiving cash discount. The Jalapeños restaurants are at 1007 Harris Ave., 2945 Newmarket Place and 501 W. Holly St. Luna’s is near the Barkley movie theater. The food truck will be in the Barkley Village area, near Haggen.
In other restaurant and shopping news:
▪ A Bellingham building permit was submitted to put in a new restaurant called Just Poke at 201 E. Chestnut St., at the Railroad Avenue intersection.
▪ The Big Lots! store at 1650 Birchwood Ave. has submitted a building permit to do an interior remodel as well as improvements on the front of the building.
▪ A new retail store has opened at 1153 N. State St. on the first floor of The Herald Building. Hodge Podge offers an assortment of gifts for all ages, including toys such as puzzles and stuffed animals. The store is in the same space as The Sugar Shack, which continues to offer its skin care products and services, said Donna Henders in an interview. Henders is owner Arian Henders’ mother. Hours will generally be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., open later during the holiday season.
▪ The seasonal See’s Candies store has returned to Sunset Square. It is at 1145 E. Sunset Drive and will be there through Dec. 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, closed on Thanksgiving.
Holiday sales: We think the holidays taste and feel better with products made in Whatcom County. We’re looking for your ideas for an upcoming “Made in Whatcom” article. Send your ideas this week to reporter Kie Relyea at kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com.
