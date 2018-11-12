New restaurant opening soon near Hardware Sales in Bellingham

A new restaurant focused on natural foods and delivery/takeout is nearly ready to open at 784 Kentucky St., near Hardware Sales.
It’s called Go Natural Foods and is expected to open in the next week, said restaurant consultant Fernando Ortiz in an interview. His wife, Patricia Barrera and their business partners Vicky Jofre are operating the eatery.
Customers can place an order online and have the food delivered in the Bellingham area or it can be picked up at the takeout window. Menu items include empanadas, sandwiches, baked goods and salads. It has vegetarian, vegan and meat options on the menu.
Ortiz said the goal is to provide a healthy food option at a good price, providing an alternative to traditional fast food. Items on the menu are either fresh-prepped or baked, no deep frying or grease, he said. Many of the dishes are inspired by South American street food cuisine.
Once open, hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
Contact: Go Natural Foods, 360-303-9921, gonaturalfoods.menu.
