Local hotel hoping this partnership brings the world to Fairhaven

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa is partnering with Hilton Hotels, but guests will not notice many changes to the longtime local facility.
The inn at 804 10th St. is becoming a part of the Hilton Curio Collection, which means that the Chrysalis will maintain local ownership but receive some support from Hilton, said Chrysalis owner Mike Keenan in an interview. Some of that support includes attracting Hilton guests who use their rewards programs and being a part of the global reservation system.
The Chrysalis is in the process of changing its own loyalty reward program. Points already accumulated for the Chrysalis Inn hotel will need to be redeemed at the end of 2018, but points for the spa can be used through the end of 2019, according to Chris Caldwell, director of sales and marketing for the Chrysalis.
The Chrysalis is also in the midst of a major remodel of all 45 guest rooms. That includes new furniture, carpet and other work but it will maintain the Pacific Northwest look the Chrysalis is known for, Caldwell said. One interesting change is to the key lock; customers will now have the ability to use a phone app to unlock the door to their room, bypassing the front desk at check-in if they wish.
Contact: Chrysalis Inn & Spa, 360-756-1005, thechrysalisinn.com.
