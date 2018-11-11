Holidays are coming and this Bellingham baker is hoping to set a personal pie record

Vie Sweet now has her dream bakery space. That’s important given the number of holiday pies and desserts she’s planning to make.
Sweet recently moved her business Icing on the Cake to 201 Grand Ave., doubling the size of her bake shop. In an interview with The Herald, she said she is currently busy making Thanksgiving pies — she’s hoping to set her own personal pie record this year by making hundreds of them. She makes a variety of pies, from the traditional pumpkin and apple to varieties that include Key lime, banana cream and blackberry.
The bigger space will allow Sweet to expand her product line and cater to more walk-in traffic.
“I’m having a lot of fun creating old-fashioned candies and classics like lollipops and marshmallows,” Sweet said in an email. “Chocolate bonbons own my heart and I’m making a line of fine dark chocolates with ganache centers.”
Like many bakeries this time of year, ordering ahead for holiday pies is encouraged.
Contact: Icing on the Cake, 360-392-8150, realcupcakes.com.
Holiday sales: We think the holidays taste and feel better with products made in Whatcom County. We’re looking for your ideas for an upcoming “Made in Whatcom” article. Send your ideas this week to reporter Kie Relyea at kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com.
Comments