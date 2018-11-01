The Port of Bellingham is about to get a lot busier

The Port of Bellingham announced in a press release Thursday that it has reached a new service contract with Ports America, the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States.
“This is a major turning point for the Bellingham Shipping Terminal,” Port Commission President Ken Bell said in the release. “As the last Pacific Northwest seaport between the United States and Canada, it was only a matter of time before cargo operators recognized the Bellingham Shipping Terminal as a congestion-free alternative to the docks and terminals serving Vancouver and Seattle. Increased cargo activity at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal will create jobs and stimulate economic activity throughout Whatcom County.”
According to the release, the three-year contract with Ports America, which has options for two additional three-year terms, will allow international cargo to begin regularly arriving at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal.
Under the terms of the contract, Ports America will have the exclusive stevedore rights for certain types of steel, as well as inbound international forest products, metal and aluminum ingots, modules, oversized and project cargoes.
Some of the incoming cargo will be stored temporarily at the terminal before it is trucked to its final destination in Canada, the release said. To help with that goal, the Port is in the process of designating the shipping terminal and surrounding areas as a Foreign Trade Zone, where customers would be allowed to store goods without having to pay U.S. import duties and taxes.
“There is a great deal favoring the Bellingham Shipping Terminal,” Ports America Director of Breakbulk and Project Cargo Bart Goedhard said in the release. “In addition to abundant berth space, warehouse and laydown space, the terminal is near major cities, has a dedicated truck corridor to I-5 and has close proximity to rail.”
Ports America entered into negotiations with the Port after several of its shipping customers requested use of the Bellingham Shipping Terminal, which has 1,250 feet of dock space on a deep-water pier, a 550-foot barge pier, 85,000 square feet of covered storage, 40 acres of available land and access to resources via rail, barge, rafts, trucks, containers and ocean-going vessels, according to the release.
“Ports America is a great stevedoring company that will bring work to Bellingham,” Daren Williams, a spokesman for Local 7 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in the release. “There are many suppliers in Whatcom County who will benefit from increased cargo activity at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal, and the ILWU will create more full-time jobs as a result of this contract.”
This story will be updated.
