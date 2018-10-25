These two big apartment projects are coming to north Bellingham

Two big apartment projects may be coming to north Bellingham.
Public comment is being sought on a proposed four-story, 84-unit apartment building at 256 Prince Ave. The apartment units would have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, according to press release from Bellingham’s Planning and Community Development Department.
The project would include four storage-unit buildings, a picnic area, pet area and parking spaces. Comments or requests for information can be emailed to City Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org.
Permits were also recently submitted to start foundation work on Park Place Apartments at 3928 Northwest Ave., near Northwest Chevrolet.
The foundation work would be for a four-story structure with 177 apartment units. According to a website from Rutledge Maul Architects, Park Place Apartments will have a variety of amenities, including a parking garage, gym and social gathering areas.
It’s been a busy year when it comes to apartment and duplex construction. According to data from Bellingham’s planning department, permits have been issued for 363 multifamily units through September. That’s already more than the entire year of 2017, when permits were issued for 359 units.
The recent peak year for multifamily construction came in 2015, when permits were issued for 629 multifamily units, according to the city.
