Cascade Natural Gas offers some good rate news as winter approaches

After dealing with an increase last year, many Whatcom County residents are getting a big break on natural gas prices this winter.
Natural gas prices are dropping across much of the state starting Nov. 1, according to a news release from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
In western Whatcom County, residents who use Cascade Natural Gas will see a decrease of 7.9 percent. That’s about $4.07 savings on an average monthly bill of $47.62. The drop is for a variety of reasons, including the changing cost in the wholesale market, conservation programs and from the 2017 federal tax cuts. Pipe replacement expenses also impacted the overall rate.
Last year Cascade increased rates 6.6 percent, partly because of the cold winter temperatures from the previous winter, according to the UTC.
The average rate decrease varies in different parts of the state. Customers of Avista Corporation, which serves eastern Washington, will see rates drop 10.5 percent while Puget Sound Energy will drop its natural gas rates 9.2 percent. PSE provides natural gas primarily to the Seattle area.
