BP Cherry Point takes a step toward cleaner diesel with new major fuel unit

New equipment at BP Cherry Point is helping the refinery cut its carbon footprint while meeting tougher environmental regulations.
The renewable diesel unit started operating earlier this year, taking tallow — a substance made from rendered animal fat — and converting it into energy that is blended into diesel fuel. The tallow, which is trucked in from different areas of the West Coast, will become a 5 percent blend with diesel fuel that is transported out of Cherry Point, said Willie Truemper III, Northwest senior field engineer for BP in an interview during a site tour on Oct. 16.
Some states, including California, and federal programs require blending of renewable fuel, so this new unit helps meet those requirements. But the multi-million-dollar project that took 17 months to complete is also a way for the refinery to reduce its carbon footprint, said Pam Brady, director of northwest government and public affairs at BP.
“It’s cool to be using this technology, to be getting into co-processing,” Brady said. “It shows BP’s commitment to energy transition.”
Fuel blending is something that can make good business sense and provide some environmental benefits for oil companies, said Joel Swisher in an email. Swisher is the director of the Institute of Energy Studies at Western Washington University.
Using a short-cycle (not-fossil) biomass could be carbon neutral, particularly if it is waste material that would otherwise decompose and release carbon dioxide, Swisher said.
“If the biomass fuel use offsets the use of fossil fuel, there can be a benefit in terms of CO2 emissions,” Swisher said in the email.
While it can be a benefit, Swisher noted that in this kind of blend, 95 percent is still fossil oil.
Boosting the percentage of biomass in a blend can be tricky. The renewable fuel can be produced in a way that a blend in the 10 percent to 20 percent range isn’t an issue for engines, Truemper said. Above 20 percent, other problems do develop, such as having the fuel congeal in cold weather.
Even with those challenges, Brady said the new renewable fuels unit is an exciting development at Cherry Point. There’s room for expansion and it could lead to converting other substances, like restaurant oil, into renewable fuel at Cherry Point. The new unit has meant a few more jobs for people doing testing and lab sample work.
“It’s the right thing to and it makes economic sense,” Brady said.
