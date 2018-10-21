The $300K home is disappearing in Bellingham. Here’s what is being done about it

An example of a home for sale for under $300,000 just outside the Bellingham city limits. This home is at 1515 Fairview St., near Lake Whatcom. According to listing data, this two-bedroom home has 654 square feet of space and comes with a sales price of $249,900. The listing agent is DeLisa Boatman of RE/MAX Whatcom County. Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald