SpookShop back for one more season, but Bellingham loses a popular food truck

SpookShop, a locally owned Halloween costume warehouse store on 800 Marine Drive near Locust Beach, is reopening for the season, according to a press release. It opened on Oct. 5 and hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Co-owners James and Laurel Burke considered making last year the final one for the store, but they decided to go for at least one more year. SpookShop has been in business for 21 years, offering a wide range of costumes through the store and its website SpookShop.com. James Burke also works as a makeup artist for film and events and has created custom props.
For further details visit SpookShop’s Facebook page.
In other retail news, a Bellingham building permit was submitted to put in a small retail shopping center at 145 E. Stuart Road, near Walmart. Plans indicate the 7,700-square-foot center will have seven retail spaces.
In restaurant news:
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant at 117 W. Main St. in Everson. The proposed name is A Que Taco Palace and the applicant is Avella Garcia.
▪ The owners of the food bus Cubano Cubano announced in a Facebook post that they have sold the bus to a new owner in Seattle where it will reside.
▪ Magdalena’s Creperie announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed Oct. 7-25 as the owner goes on vacation. The Fairhaven eatery will reopen Oct. 26.
Comments