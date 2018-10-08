They took a second try at the design for waterfront housing. Now the public can comment.

The first major residential project for the Waterfront District has been redesigned and the public will get a chance to comment on it.
A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 to introduce the project. The proposal calls for three mixed-use buildings with several floors of residential to be built on Granary Avenue near the recently completed Waypoint Park.
The meeting will be held at the Squalicum Boathouse at 2600 N. Harbor Loop Drive. For questions regarding the meeting, call Zervas Architects at 360-734-4744.
Construction was originally scheduled to start in August, but was delayed after the developer, Harcourt, decided to make some design changes. The developer also switched architectural firms, hiring Zervas Architects.
The basic plan for the $32 million residential project would have about 70 residential units, a below-grade parking garage and around 26,000 square feet of commercial space.
This is one of several projects in the planning stages on the property, which is formerly home to the Georgia-Pacific pulp and tissue operations.
Other projects in the planning stage include the Gateway Office Building near the Granary Building and the Board Mill hotel. Currently under way is the Laurel Street road project, which connects Cornwall Avenue and Granary Avenue. That road project is expected to be completed next spring.
Comments