New restaurant coming to Copper Hog space, plus looking forward to Lao and Thai food

A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant/lounge at the former Copper Hog space at 1327 N. State St. The proposed business name is Station Social House and the applicants are Peter and Pam Wasley. Peter Wasley operates a variety of businesses in Bellingham, including the downtown Bob’s Burgers & Brew.
In other Bellingham food and drink news:
▪ Iron Rooster Bakery at 1208 10th St. is closed while the owners take a vacation, according to a company Facebook page post. They plan on reopening Oct. 10.
▪ Chuckanut Brewery continued its winning ways, snaring two medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver Sept. 22. Chuckanut won a gold medal for its Chuckanut Dunkel Lager and a silver for its Chuckanut Helles Lager, according to a news release. The festival had 8,700 beer entries from 2,450 breweries. This is the fourth time the Chuckanut Dunkel Lager has won a gold at the festival and the third medal for the Helles Lager, which won gold in 2011 and 2016. Chuckanut is the only Whatcom brewery to win medals at this year’s festival.
▪ Haggen recently remodeled its grocery store in Auburn, adding a new feature: an in-store wine bar called The PUB. In The PUB, customers can choose from wines as well as craft beers and cider on tap. Drinks cans be served alongside a variety of small plates, including salads, artisan cheeses and antipasto, according to a news release from the company. If it proves popular with customers, Haggen will look to add it to other locations.
▪ Maikham, the Lao and Thai restaurant going into the Orca Building in Fairhaven, is aiming for an early 2019 opening, according to a post on its Facebook page.
▪ Chocolate Necessities is having a grand opening celebration Oct. 4-6 in its new spot at 1408 Commercial St., near the Mt. Baker Theatre.
▪ Earlier this month Little Dog Coffee Co. opened a drive-through coffee stand at 2438 E. Bakerview Road, in the former Handy Shots space.
