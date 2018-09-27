Here’s how developers see JC Penney redevelopment reviving downtown block

Jeff Kochman and Jeff McClure are thinking beyond one building when it comes to reviving a key portion of the downtown district.
The developers each gave presentations at a Bellingham City Council public hearing on Monday, providing further details about what they hope to do with the former JC Penney building at 1314 Cornwall Ave. City Council is planning to vote Oct. 8 on a public-private proposal to buy and redevelop the property, which has sat mostly empty for 30 years.
The proposal would have the city buy the land for $2.1 million, then enter into a long-term lease with the developers. The developers would pay $712,500 for the building and invest around $12 million on a major renovation that would add two extra floors. The proposed renovated building will have 5,800 square feet of retail space and 50 to 90 market-rate apartment units.
If approved by the City Council, the renovation is expected to start next spring and take about a year to complete. The building will be known as Dock Street Flats, which was the original street name in that part of town.
From a public standpoint a key part of the renovation is the front of the building, which impacts the rest of the block. McClure, a principal at RMC Architects, said the mundane facade with no windows on the upper floors was designed more for automobiles traveling along Cornwall. His goal is to create a more lively pedestrian experience that will spread along Cornwall Avenue.
Along with adding windows, McClure said the ground floor and sidewalk will add landscaping, seating and create pockets of places for people to hang out.
As for the rest of the building, other pedestrian-friendly components include three courtyards behind the front of the building and creating the underground parking entrance in the back alley. One aspect of the building that won’t be back is the escalator, something that was removed after JC Penney closed, Kochman said.
The underground parking would go in what is currently the basement of the building, allowing for 50 spaces, McClure said.
During the public hearing, one person did ask the developers to consider setting aside some of the apartment units for affordable housing. Most who spoke at the hearing couldn’t wait for the project to get going.
“The building has become a symbol of vacancy in the center of downtown for too long, so let’s bring it back,” said Kane Hall of Daylight Properties, which owns and manages several buildings in the downtown district, including the Herald Building. “I believe that a public-private partnership is required to achieve this.”
Comments