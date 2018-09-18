Big apartment complex proposed in Bellingham. It could mean a new traffic light, too

A developer has submitted plans for a major apartment complex near the King Mountain area in Bellingham’s north end.
The application is for a planned residential development at 4020 James St., next to the Telegraph Road intersection. The proposal calls for a 101-unit apartment complex that includes parking and garage and storage buildings. A stormwater pond also would be built along Telegraph Road.
The apartment units will be in two three-story buildings.
To help offset transportation impacts, the developer would contribute $11,400 toward construction of a traffic signal at the James Street and Telegraph Road intersection.
If you want to submit a written comment on the proposal, the deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Written comments or requests for information can be sent by email to Brian Smart, a city planner, at bsmart@cob.org.
