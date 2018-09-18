A developer has proposed building a 101-unit apartment complex that includes parking and garage and storage buildings in the King Mountain area.
Big apartment complex proposed in Bellingham. It could mean a new traffic light, too

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

September 18, 2018 02:21 PM

Bellingham

A developer has submitted plans for a major apartment complex near the King Mountain area in Bellingham’s north end.

The application is for a planned residential development at 4020 James St., next to the Telegraph Road intersection. The proposal calls for a 101-unit apartment complex that includes parking and garage and storage buildings. A stormwater pond also would be built along Telegraph Road.

The apartment units will be in two three-story buildings.

To help offset transportation impacts, the developer would contribute $11,400 toward construction of a traffic signal at the James Street and Telegraph Road intersection.

If you want to submit a written comment on the proposal, the deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Written comments or requests for information can be sent by email to Brian Smart, a city planner, at bsmart@cob.org.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

