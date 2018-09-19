Ever wanted to see how the BP Cherry Point oil refinery operates? Here is your chance

BP Cherry Point is hosting an open house for people interested in learning more about the oil refinery’s operations.
The event will happen between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, starting at the BP recreation area at the south end of Jackson Road. BP managers and employees will be available to share information and take people on a bus tour of the refinery. Snacks and a mid-day lunch will be provided.
The event is free, but visitors must fill out a reservation form prior to the event. Reservations can be done online at www.bpopenhouse.com. Photo identification is also required. For further details, call 360-840-6080.
