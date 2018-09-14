Here’s where to get your ‘thank you’ sandwich Saturday; downtown demolition coming up

As a thank you to customers after opening earlier this year the Barkley Village, Jimmy John’s is having a special $1 sandwich sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Customers can choose from any one classic sandwich on the menu, but the deal is limited to one per person and only available in-store at 2940 Newmarket St.
In other business news this week:
▪ A demolition permit application was submitted to knock down the buildings on 903 N. State St., including the former Washington Divers structure. The demolition work is being done to make way for a major student housing project that would provide beds for nearly 500 college students. Washington Divers moved to Marina Square on Coho Way.
▪ A Bellingham city building permit was submitted to change the signs of the Chevron gas station on the corner of Lakeway Drive and Ellis Street to a Mobil gas station.
▪ Leader Block Wine Co. in Ferndale has reopened after a major renovation at 2026 Main St. According to its website, menu items include small plates, entrees and cocktails. It also has a retail shop.
▪ Living Earth Herbs has moved into a new larger space at 1411 Cornwall Ave. It was one of several tenants that left the Bellingham Public Market at the end of August after the main tenant, Terra Organic, closed. According to its Facebook page, the company now has room for a consultation room plus an area to hold classes.
Among the other former public market tenants, Electric Beet Juice Co. is in the process of moving to 1313 N. State St., while Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine is looking for a new space.
