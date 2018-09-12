Former Haggen, Starbucks CEO promoted to top executive position at Albertsons

Albertsons Companies has named former Haggen and Starbucks executive Jim Donald as president and CEO.
Donald, who was appointed chief operating officer of Albertsons in March, received the promotion on Wednesday. He is immediately replacing Robert Miller, who will remain with the company as its chairman of the board.
Donald has served at a variety of executive positions, including CEO of Starbucks for six years. From 2009 to 2011, he was CEO of Haggen before taking a position as CEO of Extended Stay America. Donald also has experience working with the Albertsons company chain. Along with previously working in leadership positions at Albertsons and Safeway, Donald has also served as a member of the board of directors for Rite Aid from 2008 through 2013.
Albertsons, based in Boise, is one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. In Whatcom County it operates the Haggen and Safeway grocery stores.
