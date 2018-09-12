Neighbors, here’s your chance to weigh in on new Bellingham housing projects

Two residential projects have reached the public hearing stage in what’s already been a busy construction season.
▪ A public neighborhood meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18 for the latest project going into the Barkley district. The proposed project is called Barkley Meadows and involves 25 duplex townhouses (for a total 50 units) with an option to increase the project to 75 units. The proposed units will include a mix of two- and three-bedroom options.
The proposal also includes a private driveway connecting Sussex Drive and Bristol Way.
The public meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Bloedel Beach Pavilion at 2214 Electric Ave. The applicant is Roberta Clark of Arbour North Architects.
▪ The second residential project is in Fairhaven. The proposed project is a three-story, 28-unit apartment project that would be built at the corner of 13th Street and Mill Avenue. It will include 30 underground parking spaces and seven parking spaces on Mill Avenue.
The Bellingham Historic Preservation Commission is holding the public meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the City Council Chambers at 210 Lottie St. to review the designs. The applicant is architect David Christensen. Written comments can be sent to city planner Jackie Lynch at jlynch@cob.org.
After the meeting, if the applicant proceeds with the project, they will schedule a neighborhood meeting to further discuss the proposal.
These two projects are a sign that multi-family residential construction activity in Bellingham isn’t slowing down. According to data from the city, permits have been issued for 335 apartment/condominium/duplex units through August. That nearly matches the total of 353 units for the entire year of 2017 and is more than the 2016 total of 332 units.
