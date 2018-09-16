What to do with that spare bedroom? New Bellingham furniture store has some options

One of the first things parents ponder after sending their adult child off to college is figuring out what to do with the spare room. A new Bellingham store is hoping offer plenty of solutions.
On Sept. 17 Mike Buchholz is opening Spare Room Furniture and Wallbeds “n” More at 2420 James St., next to Trader Joe’s. The store will have a variety of furniture with multiple purposes: cabinets, dressers and bookshelves that convert to beds; cabinets that turn into a bar or a sewing center. He will also have the more traditional Murphy beds that can be stored vertically against a wall or closet.
Buchholz, who has operated Custom Closets and Bedrooms for 29 years, said he decided to pursue this business model because he heard from many customers who ended up with a spare room after their son or daughter went to college. They wanted to do different things with the room, but didn’t want to give up on having a bed in there for visits from the college student or other guests.
That spare room needs to be more flexible these days because of the challenging real estate market for buyers and renters, he said. Even after college, adults are returning home more often, he said.
While the store will keep regular hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday), Buchholz really wants to encourage customers to set up appointments in order to show how the different furniture works.
Along with Buchholz, the store will be operated by Chris Ramirez, Jana Miesuk and Dawn Sessions. To make an appointment, drop by the store or call 360-778-3516. Email also works: info@spareroomfurniture.com. For further details, visit spareroomfurniture.shop or wallbedsnmore.com.
