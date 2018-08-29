Alaska Airlines offers this new daily Seattle flight to the Midwest starting in March

Alaska Airlines is gearing up for a new flight to the Midwest.
The airline announced it will begin offering daily nonstop service between Seattle and Columbus, Ohio, starting March 7. It’s the first flight to Ohio for Alaska and will be the 90th nonstop destination out of Seattle, according to a news release.
Alaska currently operates an average of 31 daily flights from the West Coast to 10 Midwest cities.
For a brief period, Bellingham International Airport offered nonstop flights to Columbus. Skybus Airlines began offering those flights in May 2007 but discontinued the service in January 2008, citing high fuel prices as a main factor. Those flights were popular during its short run, generating publicity when the airline offered $10 fares for the first 10 seats. Skybus ceased operations in April 2008.
