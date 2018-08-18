A patio, wine and chocolate. Here’s what’s new with dining this week in Whatcom.

Here are the week’s comings and goings for food and dining in Whatcom County:
Latitude restaurant opened earlier this month at 1065 E. Sunset Drive, near Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, soups, steak and seafood. The restaurant also has a bar and outdoor seating.
Mount Baker Vineyards & Winery provided an update on its Facebook page as the new owners work to revamp the property. The winery has received its licenses and permits and is offering a limited selection of wine.
It is still working on a variety of construction projects, including its tasting room. While construction is happening, the winery will normally be open Monday through Friday until about 4 p.m. For details, call 360-592-2300.
Chocolate Necessities is now open at its new downtown Bellingham space at 1408 Commercial St., near the Mt. Baker Theatre. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Details about the new space can be found on its Facebook page.
BowEdison Fine Food and Drink announced on Facebook that it has closed. The restaurant, which opened in 2016 at 5545 Chuckanut Drive, was known for its locally sourced, farm-to-table dishes.
Also, Something Found, a retail store with vintage and upcycled items, is moving. Currently at 1216 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven, the store is moving to the Antique Station in Snohomish, according to a Facebook post. Items are on sale and the last day in Fairhaven is Aug. 26.
