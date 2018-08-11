These new restaurants are coming to Bellingham, Everson and Ferndale

Brandon Wicklund, who operated The Real McCoy before closing it last year, has applied for a state liquor license for a new eatery at 202 Grand Ave., in the former Artifacts Wine Bar space at the Lightcatcher Museum. The proposed name is Kismet Cafe and Wicklund is aiming for an October opening, according to a Facebook post.
Three other liquor license applications were submitted for proposed places in Whatcom County.
▪ A proposal was submitted to put in an eatery called The Smokestack Diner at 210 W. Main St., Suite 1A in Everson. The applicant is Joshua McConnell.
▪ A business called Fringe Brewing is being proposed for 5640 3rd Ave. in Ferndale. The applicants are Scott White, Kristin White and Jeff Lazzari.
▪ In Lynden there’s an application for a place called Tee & Nee Cafe. The applicants are Bunthy and Phatchanee Chunphakvenn and the proposed location is 655 Front St., Suite 10.
In other restaurant news, a building permit was submitted to put in a business called Bubbies Treats at 4163 Hannegan Road Suite 101.
Pepper Sisters is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving away a limited number of commemorative glasses (free with a purchase of beverage in pint glass) and selling t-shirts starting on Aug. 14. Details can be found on its Facebook page.
And, The Rickshaw restaurant at 1313 N. State St. has closed.
Bellingham Technical College is getting into the summer wedding business. The school’s Settlemyer Family Hall is now available to book weddings as early as June. Details can be found at btc.edu/rentals.
And in retail news, Moon Base Games & Comics announced on its Facebook page that its last day in Fairhaven is Aug. 19. Owner Django Bohren said closing the Fairhaven store will allow him to make improvements for the Comics Place, which is at 105 E. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham.
Comments