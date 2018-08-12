This new downtown Bellingham business will transport your mind virtually anywhere

Stepping into Zach Brown’s new arcade business, you quickly realize that some very cool technology is going mainstream in the world of video games.
Earlier this month Brown opened Heady Virtual Reality at 215 W. Holly St., Suite B-28 (near the Bay Street entrance of the Bellingham Hardware Building). It currently offers three virtual reality stations with about 70 different games, including single- and multi-player formats.
Donning a helmet and goggles, a player is fully immersed in a program, whether it is a shoot-em-up style game or just relaxing on the beach. Customers can even dabble with 3-D art.
Brown, who has a background in video production, first tried virtual reality two years ago and was fascinated by its potential. While pondering a career path, Brown did his research and found the equipment costs reached a point that opening an arcade was feasible.
Virtural Reality, or VR, is an up-and-coming trend that Brown expects will be used in many different industries. It’s already being tested in hospitals for patients in recovery, classrooms and for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, he said. The movie industry is also introducing short films in a VR format, putting movie-goers in the middle of a scene.
His first day of business was during the August Art Walk, and about 50 people from all walks of life came in to check it out. He estimates about 90 percent of those visitors had never tried virtual reality. For those who haven’t tried VR, there is a free, four-minute demo program to help familiarize them with the concept.
“I just want people to have fun with it,” Brown said, adding for many it is a surreal experience. “The expression on their faces (when they try it for the first time) is worth it.”
A couple of other things to note about VR: It can be a more-active experience than other types of video games, so breaking a sweat is more common. It can also be relaxing experience because it allows people to unplug from the daily stress of work, he said.
Since it does a good job tricking the brain, it’s something to keep in mind as gamers stand in a relatively empty area. Riding a roller coaster in VR may give you the same butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling that some experience on a real roller coaster.
The Heady name comes from a work of art called Heady, given to him by artist David Staley that hangs on a wall at the arcade. Designer Bob Paltrow added goggles to complete the look.
“(VR) is also an in-your-head experience,” Brown said.
Rates are $10 for 15 minutes, and can be reserved on the Heady’s website. For further details visit the company’s Facebook page.
Other Tidbits
Moon Base Games & Comics announced on its Facebook page that its last day in Fairhaven is Aug. 19. Owner Django Bohren said closing the Fairhaven store will allow him to make improvements for the Comics Place, which is at 105 E. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham. ... The Rickshaw restaurant at 1313 N. State St. has closed. ... Brandon Wicklund, who operated The Real McCoy before closing it last year, has applied for a state liquor license for a new eatery at 202 Grand Ave., in the former Artifacts Wine Bar space at the Lightcatcher Museum. The proposed name is Kismet Cafe and Wicklund is aiming for an October opening, according to a Facebook post. ... Three other liquor license applications were submitted for proposed places in Whatcom County. A proposal was submitted to put in an eatery called The Smokestack Diner at 210 W. Main St., Suite 1A in Everson. The applicant is Joshua McConnell. A business called Fringe Brewing is being proposed for 5640 3rd Ave. in Ferndale. The applicants are Scott White, Kristin White and Jeff Lazzari. In Lynden there’s an application for a place called Tee & Nee Cafe. The applicants are Bunthy and Phatchanee Chunphakvenn and the proposed location is 655 Front St., Suite 10. ... A building permit was submitted to put in a business called Bubbies Treats at 4163 Hannegan Road Suite 101. ... Bellingham Technical College is getting into the summer wedding business. The school’s Settlemyer Family Hall is now available to book weddings as early as June. Details can be found at btc.edu/rentals. ... Pepper Sisters is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving away a limited number of commemorative glasses (free with a purchase of beverage in pint glass) and selling t-shirts starting on Aug. 14. Details can be found on its Facebook page.
