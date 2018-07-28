Bellingham’s Brad Haggen buys Seattle restaurant, plus more beer coming to Whatcom

Some restaurant and retail news from Whatcom County this week:
Bellingham resident Brad Haggen has purchased Tallulah’s, a popular restaurant on Seattle’s Capitol Hill area known for its healthy food and outdoor patio.
Haggen is CEO of Naples Best Restaurants Inc., which he launched after selling his stake of the grocery retailer Haggen in 2012.
DownTime Taps opened earlier this month at 1730 Labounty Drive in Ferndale. It is a self-serve taproom that has up to 32 taps. Details can be found on its website.
A state liquor license application was submitted for a convenience store at 1240 E. Maple St., Suite 101, near Boomer’s Drive-In. The proposed name is Cascade Convenience and the applicant is Charles West.
A city building permit was submitted for a one-story commercial building at 554 W. Bakerview Road, west of Bakerview Square.
And, Francesca’s is closing its Bellis Fair clothing store.
