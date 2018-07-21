Thai, Mexican restaurants coming to Bellingham while Tamale Company offers food truck

Several restaurants are opening in Bellingham:
- Maikham, a Thai and Laotian restaurant that used to be on North State Street, is opening in a new space. It is going into the Orca Building at 1125 Finnegan Way in Fairhaven. According to its Facebook page, it is planning to open this fall.
- The New Mexico Tamale Company in Ferndale will be parking its food truck at Zuanich Point Park. It will be serving people in that spot on Wednesdays from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Bellis Fair announced on its website that a new Mexican restaurant is coming to the food court. It is called La Herencia Express. It also has a space at the Everett Mall.
Also, C Street Soaps is having a grand opening celebration on July 28 for its new store in Lynden. The store is at 519 Front St. in Lynden’s downtown district. It’s the second location for the company, which also has a store in Fairhaven. Once open, it will start offering soap making classes. Store hours in Lynden will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Details can be found at cstreetsoaps.com.
