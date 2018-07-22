Here’s what a new Lynden restaurant is grilling up for you

There’s about to be a new option for barbecue in Lynden.
Burnt Ends plans to open Aug. 6 at 8082 Guide Meridian, in the former Dickie’s Barbecue Pit space. The new owners are Oleg Vetkov and Gabriel Claycamp. Vetkov operates Salt Pepper and Oil in Bellingham, while Claycamp is the founder of Cauldron Bone Broth.
The restaurant’s menu is inspired by the flavors of wood-fire cooking. Smoking and grilling will be done at the restaurant and menu items include brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken, cornbread, baked beans and vegetables.
The burnt ends style of barbecuing features the point half of a smoked brisket. It’s a traditional part of Kansas City barbecue, and the owners plan to have an in-house Kansas City sauce.
“There’s something about the flavor of grilling and smoking on a camping trip,” Vetkov said in a news release. “And we want to replicate that — up to a certain point.”
Claycamp has been involved in a variety of culinary businesses over the years, including Jack Mountain Meats. Vetkov’s company puts together gourmet make-at-home meals, similar in concept to Blue Apron.
Burnt Ends will have a bar as well as offer catering services.
Once open, hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. The company is currently hiring; interested applicants can email info@eatburntends.com. For further details about the company, visit eatburntends.com.
Comments