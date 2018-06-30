Popular Bellingham restaurant opening a second location

A new eatery offering healthy bites has opened for the Birchwood and Columbia neighborhoods.
Brotha Dudes: The Kick-Back had a grand opening on June 29 at 3098 Northwest Ave., in the former La Patisserie space near Yeager's Sporting Goods. It offers salads, sandwiches and wraps for lunch and dinner along with a variety of breakfast options, including French toast and Brotha's Biscuits and Groovy Gravy.
The eatery plans to have live music events, outdoor seating and local beers on tap, said Theo Radke, marketing director for Brotha Dudes. The custom built tap tower will have 13 local beer/cider options and one root beer tap.
This is the second restaurant for the company. Brotha Dudes: Fresh Eats opened in 2016 at 202 East Holly St. The original restaurant has had a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere and it appears the company is going with the same style in the second restaurant. Staff and local artists have been working on a mural and 90 percent of The Kick-Back restaurant was remodeled by the company using recycled materials, Radke said.
The opening of the second Brotha Dudes is a result of quickly outgrowing the first location, Radke said. The company wanted to accommodate more of what they wanted to do, such as adding the beer taps, breakfast and an expanded menu. The second location will also have a bakery.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Further details about Brotha Dudes: The Kick Back can be found on its Facebook page.
Other Tidbits
A Bellingham building permit was submitted to build a 24-unit residential building at 525 Darby Drive, near Bakerview Square. ... A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant in Lynden. The proposed name is Burnt Ends and is slated to go into 8032 Guide Meridian Road, Suite 103, in the former Dickey's Barbecue Pit space. The applicants are Gabriel and Kathryn Claycamp, Joseph and Robin Stephens and Oleg Vetkov. ... A liquor license application was also submitted for a taphouse in Sudden Valley. The proposed name is The Lookout Taphouse and the proposed location is at 1941 Lake Whatcom Blvd., near Tino's Pizza & Pasta Co. The applicants are Anthony Weskamp and Jillian Keahey. ... According to its Facebook page, Chocolate Necessities has had a few construction delays as it moves into its new space at 1408 Commercial St. It is aiming to reopen sometime in July. ... Bay Breeze Restaurant and Bar recently opened in Birch Bay. It's at 7829 Birch Bay Drive, across the street from the WorldMark Birch Bay vacation facility. On its Facebook page a menu is posted, offering a variety of dishes, including seafood, pizza, salads and sandwiches. ... For the 12th year the Mount Bakery is showing the Tour De France race live. The event will be held at its Fairhaven cafe, starting at 5 a.m. each day during the event, which runs July 7-29. ... Social Fabric is having its second annual "Clean Out Your Closet" sidewalk sale, which sells items donated by customers. The majority of sales going to support Lydia Place and Agape Home. The event happens July 20-22, and the store is taking donations up until 6 p.m. on July 19. Social Fabric is at 1302 Commercial St. in downtown Bellingham.
