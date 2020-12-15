Whatcom restaurants offer these options for holiday dining

With restaurants and bars are closed for indoor dine-in service in Washington state during the COVID-19 pandemic, these Whatcom businesses are open for to-go service for your holiday meals at home.

If you have a business or event to promote, please complete our form online. This list will be updated.

Christmas takeout/delivery

▪ Cosmos Bistro: Has a take-and bake menu that includes honey-roasted ham or butternut or portabella lasagna and several side dishes. Order on website or call 360-255-0244.

▪ Keenan’s at the Pier: The take-out menu is online at keenansatthepier.com/takeout. Holiday hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and breakfast only 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Old World Deli: Offers pick-up or local delivery of orders $50 or more 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, for holiday cheese plate and cassoulet, uncooked house porchetta, tiramisu and apple pie. New catering plates also available, along with grab-and-go meals, speciality grocery items.

▪ Boundary Bay Brewery: Is offering a variety of Christmas and New Years meal kits as well as dessert and plenty of beer options. Details can be found on their website.

▪ Bare Bones Bar B Q: According to a Facebook post, customers can order holiday barbecued smoked turkey, ham and prime rib. Orders must be placed by Dec. 18. Call 360-988-3857 to order.

▪ Lombardi’s: The Italian restaurant on Bellwether Way will have several Christmas dinner packages available including prime rib, lamb, crab pot and ham. Each package comes with scalloped potatoes, spiced carrots and peas, salad and butter rolls. Pick-up is Thursday, Dec. 24. Visit Lombardi’s website for details.

▪ Burnt Ends: The Lynden barbecue restaurant has options for large and small family gatherings. Along with a choice of smoked turkey or ham, menu items include bacon crusted mac & cheese, roasted green beans and cranberry sauce. Orders must be placed by Dec. 19 with pick up on Dec. 22-23. Details can be found on its website.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ Great Blue Heron Grill at Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club: The restaurant is offering Christmas feasts for take-out. Call 360-371-7015.

Grocery stores/bakeries

▪ Community Food Co-op: Homemade dishes can be ordered online from the Co-op’s deli and bakery up to 72 hours before Christmas (or Monday, Dec. 21).

Along with the traditional Holiday ham or turkey dinner that serves four people, customers can custom-build a feast. The a la carte menu includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Pickup orders need to be submitted before 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, for pickup on Dec. 24. Customers can choose to pick up at either the downtown or Cordata stores.

For further details, email catering@communityfood.coop or call 360-483-6966.

▪ Lynden Dutch Bakery: The bakery is currently taking holiday requests. Order online or call 360-354-3911 and follow the prompts.

▪ Haggen: While it doesn’t have its catering service anymore, Haggen is offering holiday meals that just need to be heated. Options include turkey and ham with a variety of side dishes. Place an order through the Haggen deli department; three days’ notice is required.