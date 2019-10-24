In search of delicious late-night eats? Here’s where to go in Bellingham

Sometimes you just need a bite to eat to hold you over after a show at the Wild Buffalo, the Pickford or the Mount Baker Theatre. Or a midnight snack while studying late for a class at Western Washington University! Here are two undeniably delicious after-dark eats.

AB Crêpes, 1311 Railroad Ave., is open daily at 9 a.m. and closes Monday-Tuesday at 10 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday at 2 a.m., Friday-Saturday at 2:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.

Maybe in Paris crêpes aren’t eaten at one in the morning, but a few nights a week Bellingham can enjoy fresh crêpes until 2:30 a.m. The downtown crêperie serves up sweet and savory crêpes and, if you are feeling creative, you can pick your own flavor combinations to enjoy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If crêpes are on your mind the whole time you are at a show and you are gluten-free, you can enjoy their gluten-free crêpes!

Pel’ Meni Restaurant, 1211 N. State St., is open daily 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The name of the restaurant translates into “ear bread” this could be why you get a side of bread with your dumplings. Go and find out!

Upon walking in you will be greeted by billowing pots of steam cooking dumplings. Revel in the nostalgia of a restaurant that doesn’t have a food menu! In this case, it’s because Pel’ Meni just serves beef or potato dumplings! The hardest decision after ordering will be picking which record to play.

The dumplings are boiled to order, tossed in butter, placed in a vessel, topped with curry powder, a few sprigs of cilantro and a piece of bread (to soak up all the good stuff). You can have as many sides of sour cream as you wish and be sure to ask for hot sauce.

These dumplings were engineered to be dunked into sour cream, according to Russiapedia. It’s part of the fun of eating them.

Take your orders to go and enjoy them in the car or at home. Pro tip: If you are with a group of friends, split up to get crêpes and dumplings then meet up for a feast.