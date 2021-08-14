Want to dine inside at these downtown restaurants? Better bring your vaccine card

The COVID-19 vaccination card will become an important piece of paper for those wanting to dine or drink indoors at some downtown Bellingham establishments.

At least 15 businesses announced on social media that beginning Monday, Aug. 16, customers will need to prove they are vaccinated to dine or drink indoors. Two live-music venues, the Shakedown and the Wild Buffalo, already require proof of vaccination to attend indoor events.

Bellingham City Councilwoman Hollie Huthman, who operates The Shakedown and The Racket, noted that the group of business owners are concerned about what’s been happening in Seattle, where vaccinated service workers are testing positive for COVID-19, forcing the businesses to shut down. While the vaccine is very effective at stopping people from developing serious symptoms that require hospitalization, it’s possible for some to test positive and develop symptoms.

“It would be fantastic to avoid that here and keep everyone working and help keep those in our community who can’t get vaccinated safe (like all the kids!),” Huthman said in a post.

Huthman said the process has worked well at The Shakedown, adding that ticket sales started increasing after they put in the vaccination requirement.

“Most feedback has been people grateful for the changes,” Huthman said in an email.

As of Friday, Aug. 13, these businesses have announced they are requiring proof of vaccination for customers that will be indoors: Redlight Kitchen & Bar, Black Sheep, Lorikeet, Bayou on Bay, L&L Libations, The Cabin, Wild Buffalo, The Shakedown, The Racket, Uisce, Pepper Sisters, Amendment 21, Tadeo’s, Temple Bar, Mount Bakery and Cosmos Bistro.