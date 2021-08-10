This popular Seattle area restaurant chain is expanding into Bellingham

Customers enjoy a meal at the Algona location of Jack’s BBQ in this undated photo. Jack’s BBQ is planning to open a restaurant in the former Copper Hog space in downtown Bellingham. The company is planning to have the Bellingham spot open by December. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A popular Seattle restaurant is expanding into the Bellingham market.

Jack’s BBQ announced it is planning to open in the former Copper Hog space at 1327 N. State St. It’ll be the fifth restaurant for the company; the other four are in the Seattle/Tacoma area. The company is planning to have the Bellingham space ready by December.

The restaurant is known for its smoked meats and its huge smokers. In Bellingham, Jack’s BBQ will have two meat smokers that are each 18 feet long.

The new Jack’s space, which is across the street from the Schweinhaus Biergarten, has had trouble remaining occupied in recent years. For many years it was home to the Copper Hog before it closed in 2017. It briefly reopened in 2018 before being converted to the Station Social House, which closed in 2019.

Founded in 2014, Jack’s has steadily grown in the Seattle area, with restaurants in the SoDo and the South Lake Union neighborhoods as well as in Seattle’s Columbia Tower and Algona. According to a December 2020 article in the Tacoma News Tribune, owner Jack Timmons is a native Texan who moved to Seattle to work at Boeing and Microsoft before trying his hand in the restaurant business.

According to the article, Timmons’ mission is simple: offer “friendly, laid-back, really good barbecue, really good Southern comfort, Southern hospitality.”

The Bellingham space will feature a full menu for lunch and dinner. It may also serve breakfast tacos to go, which is something the company does at its other restaurants, said Jason Price, founder of Plaid Pig Public Relations.

Menu items include brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, burgers, peach cobbler and pecan pie.

Price said Bellingham has been in Timmons’ expansion plans for some time.

“He loves the feel of the town, the diverse local community, the culture and the proximity to water as he’s an avid fisherman,” Price said.

The restaurant will also have a full bar, serving beer, wine and cocktails. More details about the restaurant can be found on its website.