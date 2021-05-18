Want a free pizza in Bellingham? This eatery will be offering them up for 500 seconds today

MOD Pizza is giving away free pizzas and salads Tuesday, May 18, as part of a celebration for its 500th restaurant opening. MOD Pizza

For those who have a hankering for a free pizza, there’s an opportunity to score one this evening.

MOD Pizza is doing what it calls “500 Seconds of Modness” to celebrate the opening of its 500th restaurant. At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, the first 50 people in line at every MOD restaurant will receive a free 11-inch MOD-size pizza or salad.

MOD Pizza has a restaurant in Barkley Village in Bellingham as well as in Anacortes.

MOD, which stands for Made On Demand, was founded in Seattle in 2008 by Scott and Ally Svenson. The Barkley Village location opened in 2016. The individual artisan-style pizzas are cooked in an 800-degree oven in less than three minutes. The restaurant also has milkshakes, house-made lemonades and local craft beers.