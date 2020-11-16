COVID stops some Whatcom traditions, but these events celebrate 2020 holidays

COVID-19 has led to changes of some Whatcom County holiday traditions and created new events in 2020. We will add events as they are announced so check back later for more holiday fun.

Holiday Festival of the Arts

The 41st Annual Holiday Festival of the Arts will begin Friday, Nov. 20 in a format that meets pandemic requirements. Allied Arts is offering Wired, an online market with pick up at the Allied Arts Gallery, 1418 Cornwall Ave. Lite mini market will start Friday, Dec. 4. Both options feature locally made fine arts, craft and other gourmet food items and are open until Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Fairhaven Winterfest

The Historic Fairhaven Association has made changes to the annual Winterfest, which begins Friday, Nov. 27, and includes:

▪ The traditional holiday art walk will continue on Nov. 27, but with social distancing, limited capacity, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

▪ Winterfest holiday-themed cocktail kits put together by Fairhaven bars and restaurants will be available for pickup for at-home celebrations or gifts.

▪ A holiday market: 10th Street between Harris and Mill will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 28, to give space to arts and crafts businesses to set up tents.

▪ A lighted bike parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

▪ Firelight strolls will take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 31, where the paths will be lined with luminaria. Starting point will be 8th Street and Harris Avenue.

▪ Socially distanced visits with Santa waving at children in the store window at Current and Furbish — 1115 Harris Ave. Children can drop off a letter with him there, or anytime at Santa’s mailbox at the Fairhaven Village Green.

Visit a ‘snow globe’

The Port of Bellingham will create a “snow globe’” holiday scene at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven Thursday, Dec. 3 to Dec. 25. Walk outside past the terminal’s dome room from the waterside to see lights and decorations. It’s best viewed after sunset.

Lighted boat parade

The annual lighted boat parade, put on by the Bellingham Yacht Club, will leave Squalicum Harbor at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and float by the Bellingham Cruise Terminal around 15 minutes later.

Ferndale Tree Lighting

The city of Ferndale will light its holiday tree during an event 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Centennial Riverwalk Park, 5667 Front Ave. Free cookies and hot cocoa are provided, according to the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce website, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will also attend.

Lynden Lighted Parade

The 2020 Northwest Christmas Lighted Parade will allow people to walk or drive past the lighted entries that will be parked on one side of Front Street for 14 blocks between 3rd Street and 17th Street. The event, presented by Edaleen Dairy, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Holiday Harbor Lights

The Blaine Chamber of Commerce will host a community tree lighting event 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

These events won’t happen in 2020:

▪ Port Gingerbread Contest.

▪ Fairhaven Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Please send information about your Whatcom County holiday event to newsroom@bellinghamherald.com to have it included in this listing.