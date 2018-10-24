Here’s where to go trick-or-treating for Halloween in Whatcom County

Here’s where Whatcom families will be trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween this year:
Trick-or-Treat in Ferndale, “Haunt the Park”
The Ferndale Chamber puts on Downtown Trick or Treat from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 in downtown Ferndale at approximately 40 stops, marked by balloons and signs.
Maps can be picked up the week before the event at the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale Mini Mart, 2085 Main St., and at Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St.
The chamber hosts the second “Haunt the Park” at historic Pioneer Park from 5-7 p.m., right after the downtown trick or treat. Haunt the Park gives families the opportunity to snoop around the outside of the historic haunted houses of Pioneer Park and trick-or-treat the cabin porches. Free.
Details: 360-384-3042, ferndale-chamber.com.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown
Downtown Bellingham Partnership hosts its annual trick-or-treating from 3-5 p.m. Participating merchants will display a poster. Free.
Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Trick-or-Treat in Fairhaven
Trick-or-treating is from 3-6 p.m. at stores in the historic waterfront shopping district. Free.
Details: fairhaven.com.
Village Books plans special Halloween events during the Fairhaven trick-or-treating. The Bellingham Storytellers Guild will perform “funny, scary stories for kids,” said the Storytellers’ Doug Banner. Check the Storytellers’ page on Facebook or villagebooks.com to confirm.
Pumpkin Patch in the Pool
The annual event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St., hosted by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. It’s $6 to swim and take home a pumpkin.
All ages welcome. Children 6 years and younger need to be within arm’s reach of their adult.
Details: 360-778-7665, 360-778-7000, cob.org/ahac.
“Nightmare on Railroad” and Halloween Bash
Young actors from Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth produce all-ages shows from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and 21-and-over shows at 9:45 p.m. at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., to raise scholarship money for BAAY students. BAAY actors lead guests to the haunted chamber at the “”BOO-ery” and down a scary road to the Beer Garden of Doom Dungeon. It’s open to all ages until 10 p.m. and then it’s for those 21 and older until 11:30 p.m. $5.
Details: 360-306-8531, baay.org.
Thrillingham
Watch residents of Whatcom County emerge as zombies and dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” from 8-10 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, at Maritime Heritage Park, 500 Holly St. Free.
If you want to participate, the last rehearsals is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Bloedel Donovan Multi-Purpose Room.
They’re also planning some flash mobs for the weekend before Halloween. Brigadoon Service Dogs is their charity for fundraising.
