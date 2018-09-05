There’s plenty of Whatcom fun to be had in during harvest time and Halloween

Autumn in Western Washington means two things – harvest time and Halloween.
Celebrate the region’s rich agricultural history starting in September with farm tours and special events, such as harvest festivals and corn mazes.
By Halloween, local libraries and other venues offer Halloween programs and trick-or-treating for families and children young and old.
Following is a roundup of events. Be sure to check ahead to make sure the details haven’t changed.
Corn Maze
Lynden High School FFA features its annual Corn Maze from Sept. 7-30. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 2-10 p.m. Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays, with flashlight mazes after dark, just south of Lynden on Hannegan Road.
Weather may affect hours.
Admission: K-sixth grade $4 (must be accompanied by an adult); seventh grade and older $6. Free for preschoolers.
Details: 360-354-4401, lyndenffa.com/corn-maze.
Local Farm Tour
Visit Whatcom County farms through the annual free self-guided Whatcom County Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10. Meet local farmers, explore the farms, see animals and sample fruits, vegetables and dairy products. A yak farm is a new addition to this year’s tour.
Details, including a map to the participating farms: 360-647-7093, sustainableconnections.org/events/whatcom-farm-tour-weekend.
BelleWood Acres
Harvest Happens is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Sept. 1 at BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, with U-pick or we-pick apples and pumpkins, a corn maze and tours. Weekend extras include live music, apple bin train rides, a corn cannon and face painting.
Ciderfest is Nov. 10.
Details: 360-318-7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
Farm Tour
Festival of Family Farms offers a look into Skagit County’s agriculture industry with a free self-guided tour of 12 farms – some not usually open to the public – including Taylor Shellfish, Hedlin’s Family Farm and Golden Glen Creamery – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6-7.
Info, list of farms and map: festivaloffamilyfarms.com.
Fall Fruit Festival
Cloud Mountain Farm Center near Everson opens its farm for samplings of more than 200 varieties of fruit and fruit products to taste and enjoy at the annual Fall Fruit Festival. There’s also live music, kids’ activities, local food including ice cream flavors made from Cloud Mountain produce and U-pick pumpkins.
Admission: $3.50 per person, $9 per carload.
Details: 360-966-5859, cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.
Pumpkin Patch in the Pool
The annual event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St., hosted by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. It’s $6 to swim and take home a pumpkin.
All ages welcome. Children 6 years and younger need to be within arm’s reach of their adult.
Details: 360-778-7665, 360-778-7000, cob.org/ahac.
“Nightmare on Railroad” and Halloween Bash
Young actors from Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth produce all-ages shows from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and 21-and-over shows at 9:45 p.m. at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., to raise scholarship money for BAAY students. BAAY actors lead guests to the haunted chamber at the “"BOO-ery” and down a scary road to the Beer Garden of Doom Dungeon. It’s open to all ages until 10 p.m. and then it’s for those 21 and older until 11:30 p.m. $5.
Details:360-306-8531, baay.org.
Trick-or-Treat in Ferndale, “Haunt the Park”
The Ferndale Chamber puts on Downtown Trick or Treat from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 in downtown Ferndale at approximately 40 stops, marked by balloons and signs.
Maps can be picked up the week before the event at the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale Mini Mart, 2085 Main St., and at Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St.
The chamber hosts the second “Haunt the Park” at historic Pioneer Park from 5-7 p.m., right after the downtown trick or treat. Haunt the Park gives families the opportunity to snoop around the outside of the historic haunted houses of Pioneer Park and trick-or-treat the cabin porches. Free.
Details: 360-384-3042, ferndale-chamber.com.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown
Downtown Bellingham Partnership hosts its annual trick-or-treating from 3-5 p.m. Participating merchants will display a poster. Free.
Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Trick-or-Treat in Fairhaven
Trick-or-treating is from 3-6 p.m. at stores in the historic waterfront shopping district. Free.
Details: fairhaven.com.
Village Books plans special Halloween events during the Fairhaven trick-or-treating. The Bellingham Storytellers Guild will perform “funny, scary stories for kids,” said the Storytellers’ Doug Banner. Check the Storytellers’ page on Facebook or villagebooks.com to confirm.
Thrillingham
Watch residents of Whatcom County emerge as zombies and dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” from 8-10 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, at Maritime Heritage Park, 500 Holly St. Free.
If you want to participate, rehearsals are planned 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 in the Bloedel Donovan Multi-Purpose Room. Location of a rehearsal from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19 is still being decided.
They’re also planning some flash mobs for the weekend before Halloween. Brigadoon Service Dogs is their charity for fundraising.
Check the website to confirm events: thrillingham.com.
Mask-Making
Library branches in the Whatcom County Library System feature one-hour mask-making programs throughout the month of October. These free programs are geared toward children from kindergarten to fifth grade, and all materials are provided. Details: Search under “events” at wcls.org.
